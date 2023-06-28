Big Brothers & Big Sisters Cash for Kids’ Sake

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Big Brothers & Big Sisters match kids across Kansas with life changing one-on-one mentorships.

This life saving and valuable program is sponsoring a raffle in order to raise money for it’s program.

With a $50 raffle ticket, you have a chance to win $25,000 cash, four tickets to see the Kansas City Chiefs only preseason home game, diamonds, and other cash prizes.

Raffle tickets are available until July 26 and are available here.

