Detached trailer causes crash with serious injuries in South-Central Kansas

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT
WILSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman’s detached trailer caused a crash that resulted in serious injuries for the driver of a semi-truck in South-Central Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 400 and Inman Rd. in Wilson Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2017 Ram 3500 driven by Nancy R. Luina, 70, of Rush Springs, Okla., had been headed west on the highway. Meanwhile, a 1990 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Daniel L. Jessen, 42, of Joplin, Mo., had been headed east.

KHP noted that Luina’s trailer became detached from her pickup and it crossed the center line where it hit the eastbound Peterbilt. The semi crashed into the westbound ditch.

Officials noted that Luina escaped the crash without injury, however, Jessen was taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

