Father arrested for first-degree murder, child abuse in daughter’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a 51-year-old man on Tuesday in connection to the death of his eight-year-old daughter.

Wichita police said a warrant was issued for Thomas Gatewood on June 27 for first-degree murder. Officers utilized FLOCK technology to quickly locate Thomas. He was taken into custody within hours of the warrant being issued.

On May 8, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of N. Oliver to a medical call for an unresponsive eight-year-old girl. EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced the child deceased. EMCU and Homicide detectives investigated the homicide case and presented it to the district attorney’s office.

Gatewood was booked into the Sedgwick County jail on charges of first-degree murder, three counts of child abuse, four counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated endangering of a child, and aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim.

