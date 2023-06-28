Goats finish work at Sim Park

Goats clearing overgrowth at Sim Park.
Goats clearing overgrowth at Sim Park.(City of Wichita)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The goats of Restoration Grazing, LLC have had a busy week.

“Hired” to help clear overgrowth at Sim Park, more than 100 goats have feasted the extra food, clearing five acres in half the time expected.

The goats finished the job in a week, when it was anticipated it would take two.

The City of Wichita said it hopes to bring the goats back to clear more overgrowth in the future.

