KU Cancer Center receives $100 million grant for new facility

Preliminary renderings of new KU Cancer facility.
Preliminary renderings of new KU Cancer facility.(KU Medical Center)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The University of Kansas Cancer Center has received a $100 million lead gift to build a new, state-of-the-art destination cancer center. This gift is both the largest gift ever given by the Sunderland Foundation and the largest ever received by the University of Kansas and The University of Kansas Health System.

This gift raises the total to $143 million for a building to bring together cancer research, treatment and patient care teams.

The Sunderland Foundation gift is one of several significant investments in the new building. Earlier this year, it was announced that U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (Kan.) — a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations — secured $43 million in congressionally directed spending to plan and help build research aspects of the new facility.

Currently, The University of Kansas Cancer Center’s labs and researchers are scattered across multiple campuses in the Kansas City metro area and Lawrence, Kansas. Those with the center say there is a need to provide options to expand space for patient care and cancer research, as well as foster multidisciplinary collaborative research efforts.

On the heels of the KU Cancer Center’s NCI comprehensive cancer center designation, a world-class research and clinical space putting patients at the center of science and clinical care will make it a global destination for the best cancer treatment.

The new facility will be located on the 39th and Rainbow campus. It will be built in phases, with the goal of breaking ground on the first phase by the earliest in the fall of 2024. The new building will bring expanded cancer care and research together in one place.

Patients will have access to more innovative clinical trials and groundbreaking therapies developed on site. In addition, the whole patient experience — from nutrition and social workers to pathology and imaging — will happen in one place. Researchers also will be able to collaborate in real time with physicians on personalized treatment options, making them more quickly available to patients.

