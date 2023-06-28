Man charged with murder after man found fatally wounded outside SE Wichita apartments

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man arrested in connection with a southeast Wichita homicide investigation in which police found a fatally-wounded man in a crashed SUV, heard charges against him Wednesday in Sedgwick County District Court. A judge charged 24-year-old Damion Christopher Hazelton Jr. with one count of second-degree murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

Hazelton is in the Sedgwick County Jail on a $600,000 bond. Wichita police arrested Hazelton Saturday, June 24, for the deadly shooting that happened the previous afternoon near Lincoln and San Pablo, between Rock Road and Woodlawn, off of Lincoln.

Friday evening, June 23, Wichita police said the emergency response began about 2:18 p.m. when a series of 911 calls reported a crash and shooting at Lincoln and San Pablo. At the scene, responding WPD officers found a red SUV that had crashed into a building. A wounded man found in that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

