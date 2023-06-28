The Orpheum will start charging for live event parking

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Orpheum in downtown Wichita is partnering with ParkMobile LLC - USA in order to offer its patrons reserved parking for a fee at live events. This will begin on June 26 with the Boz Scaggs concert.

The Orpheum explained the decision on their FaceBook page, “Reserving event parking with ParkMobile provides patrons an opportunity to prepay for secure parking in the Wichita Orpheum Theatre lot at live and other select events. Avoid the parking hassle and arrive with a guaranteed spot waiting for you in the closest lot!”

The Orpheum further explained the process, “If reserved parking in the Orpheum lot is available at an event, it will be listed on our ParkMobile reservation site and on each individual event page at wichitaorpheum.com. Parking will continue to be free and first-come, first-served for Anniversary Film Series events.”

To reserve a spot at the Orpheum, follow this link: https://app.parkmobile.io/.../orpheum-theatre-wichita/events

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com