Passing of retired Police Dog, Bella

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Newton Police Department sadly announced the passing of one of their officers, retired K-9 Bella.

In 2015, Bella embarked on her journey with the Newton Police as a PSD (Police Service Dog). She specialized in patrol duties and sniffing out narcotics, working alongside her handler, Sgt. Tony Hawpe, in the patrol division. However, in January 2023 Bella concluded her career as Sft. Hawpe transitioned into the Investigations Division.

PSD Bella’s career was marked by triumphs and accolades. Not only did she excel in patrol duties, but she also made a lasting impression through her participation in numerous public demonstrations and community events. Her Facebook page, “Cpl. Hawpe and K-9 Bella,” turned her into a beloved figure in social media circles. In this moment, we extend our sincerest gratitude to the dedicated staff at Newton Animal Hospital, particularly Dr. Tonn, whose exceptional attention and comforting care greatly supported PSD Bella during her most challenging times.

PSD Bella served the citizens of Newton and the state of Kansas honorable and will be missed by her family and law enforcement family.

