Remains of World War II veteran to be buried in Garden City

Sgt. Gregory V. Knoll.
Sgt. Gregory V. Knoll.(U.S. Army Human Resources Command)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The remains of Army Sgt. Gregory V. Knoll, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred on July 7 at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City. Garnand Funeral Chapel will perform graveside services preceding the interment.

A native of Garden City, Knoll was assigned to Company M, 3rd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division, which was tasked with capturing the town of Schmidt, Germany, in the Huertgen Forest in the fall of 1944. A heavy German counterattack overran his unit, forcing survivors to withdraw to Kommerscheidt, where Knoll was reported killed in action on Nov. 7, 1944, at age 22 while his unit fought additional enemy attacks. His remains could not be recovered following the battle.

After the war’s end, the American Graves Registration Command, tasked with investigating and recovering missing American personnel in Europe, conducted several investigations in the Huertgen area between 1946 and 1950, but was unable to recover or identify Knoll’s remains. He was declared non-recoverable November 1951.

Later, a historian with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency determined one set of unidentified remains, designated X-2519 Neuville, recovered at Kommerscheidt in April 1946, possibly belonged to Knoll. The remains that had been buried in Ardennes American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Neuville-en-Condroz, Belgium, in 1949, were disinterred July 2021 and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for identification.

Knoll was accounted for by the DPAA Jan. 3, 2023, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence as well as anthropological, mitochondrial DNA, Y chromosome DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.

His name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at the Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Hombourg, Belgium, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Machinists Union strongly recommends members accept new Spirit AeroSystems contract
Severe Outlook
Weather Alert: Strong to severe storms this evening
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
SoToxa
New technology helping to crack down on high drivers in Kansas
It's day 3 of a stirke at Spirit AeroSystems.
Machinists Union to hold special meeting regarding ‘last best and final offer’

Latest News

Wichita police arrested 51-year-old Thomas Gatewood on June 27 in connection to the May 8,...
Father arrested for first-degree murder, child abuse in daughter’s death
U.S. Senator Roger Marshall joins us talking about items affecting our state’s economy and...
U.S. Senator Roger Marshall discusses items impacting Kansas economy, well-being
U.S. Senator Roger Marshall joins us talking about items affecting our state’s economy and...
Newstalk: U.S. Senator Marshall talking about items affecting our state's economy and well-being
Andale defeated Holton 28-0 to win their 4th straight Class 3A State Championship on Nov 26,...
KSHSAA approves changes to state football, other sports