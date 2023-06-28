Sand Creek Station to Host 2024 U.S. Adaptive Open Championship

LIBERTY CORNER, N.J. (June 28, 2023) - The USGA announced on Wednesday that Sand Creek Station, in Newton, Kan., will be the host site of the 3rd U.S. Adaptive Open Championship, set to be held July 8-10, 2024. The course previously hosted the 2014 U.S. Amateur Public Links Championship.

“We are thrilled to announce the next chapter for our newest championship,” said Greg Sanfilippo, USGA senior championship director. “As we head into the 2nd U.S. Adaptive Open in just a few weeks, we’re excited to build on the legacy of last year’s inaugural event, which saw support from across the entire golf community. We know Sand Creek Station and the City of Newton will help us build on the foundation we started in Pinehurst and allow us to continue to showcase the abilities and stories of these incredible athletes.”

This will be the second USGA championship conducted at Sand Creek Station, a public course that opened in 2006 and is managed by KemperSports. In 2014, Byron Meth defeated Doug Ghim in 37 holes in the 89th and final U.S. Amateur Public Links Championship ever contested. The course was designed by Jeffrey D. Brauer and is a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary. It takes its name from the Sand Creek, which borders several holes, and the town’s long history as a stop on the Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe Railway.

“I can’t think of another championship that means more to me than the Adaptive Open,” said Chris Tuohey, regional manager for KemperSports. “This is the opportunity of a lifetime for Sand Creek Station and our community. We look forward to welcoming the world’s best adaptive players with open arms.”

This will be the 23rd USGA championship contested in Kansas, which most recently hosted the 2017 U.S. Junior Amateur at Flint Hills National Golf Club in Andover, won by Noah Goodwin with a 1-up victory over Matthew Wolff in the championship’s final match. Prairie Dunes Country Club, in Hutchinson, leads the way with eight championships hosted, including the 2002 U.S. Women’s Open, the 2006 U.S. Senior Open and three U.S. Women’s Amateurs.

“We are so pleased to welcome the USGA back to Newton and Sand Creek Station for the Adaptive Open Championship,” said Newton Mayor Leroy Koehn. “It’s an honor to host a championship of this magnitude, with such remarkable athletes. This will be a tremendous event for our community, and our team looks forward to welcoming them and watching them take on our course.”

The U.S. Adaptive Open is open to both male and female professional and amateur golfers with a Handicap Index of 36.4 or less and an eligible impairment confirmed by a WR4GD Pass. The championship is contested over 54 holes of stroke play. Multiple sets of tees are utilized, and carts are permitted for all players and caddies. A player’s Handicap Index® is the primary factor in determining the field, with the USGA reserving at least five male player spots and two female player spots per impairment category.

This year’s championship will be held for the second straight year at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No. 6 from July 10-12.

About the USGA

The USGA is a nonprofit organization that celebrates, serves and advances the game of golf. Founded in 1894, we conduct many of golf’s premier professional and amateur championships, including the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open. With The R&A, we govern the sport via a global set of playing, equipment, handicapping and amateur status rules. The USGA campus in Liberty Corner, New Jersey, is home to the Association’s Research and Test Center, where science and innovation are fueling a healthy and sustainable game for the future. The campus is also home to the USGA Golf Museum, where we honor the game by curating the world’s most comprehensive archive of golf artifacts. To learn more, visit usga.org.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com