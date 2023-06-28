Sherry Harris local murder victim’s daughter writes book

Sherry Harris local murder victim's daughter writes book
By Laine Alter
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In 1990, Wichita, a street gang attacked and murdered Pat Johnson, a foster mom and community pillar, by stomping her to death. Afterward they tried to extort money from her daughter.

Sherry Harris, Johnson’s daughter, lived with the bitterness and hatred for years. Until one day, she met one of the gang members who did committed this horrendous crime, and began a journey of forgiveness.

Harris has written a book about her experiences and about her mother.

Laine Alter talks with Harris in a candid interview.

