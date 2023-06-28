Small town fire departments across Kan. in need of help as volunteer numbers drop

HALSTEAD, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire departments in Harvey County report struggling to find volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel. It’s a situation impacting departments across Kansas and the U.S. as volunteer numbers dwindle.

Data from the National Volunteer Fire Council shows 6976,900 volunteers in the U.S. in 2020, down more than 220,000 from more than 897,000 volunteers in 1984. In that timeframe, emergency call volumes tripled.

“It seems like for every one volunteer that we get nowadays, we have three older ones retiring, so numbers are dwindling for the incoming versus outgoing,” said Halstead Director of Emergency Services Anderson Lowe.

Loew said stations in Halstead and Hesston are among those facing a shortage of volunteers for EMS and fire. He believes this is due to increased responsibilities at home with more people having to work full time due to rising costs from inflation.

Without enough volunteers, stations have to rely on mutual aid where they pull firefighters from other departments in nearby tons. Halstead Deputy Fire Chief Doug Hoffman said this is not a long-term solution.

“That’s a double-edged sword where if we don’t have bodies, we’re going to call someone else, but we may be taking their only bodies,” Hoffman said.

Halstead has created several paid positions to guarantee it will have enough staff to protect the community.

“A lot of things are having to switch to be paid personnel because of a steady decline in volunteers,” Hoffman said.

Lowe urges anyone interested in volunteering to reach out to their local fire department.

