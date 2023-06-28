U.S. Senator Roger Marshall joins us talking about items affecting our state’s economy and well-being

Newstalk: U.S. Senator Marshall talking about items affecting our state's economy and well-being
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - U.S. Senator Marshall joins Brityne Rucker and discusses multiple topics that affect Kansas.

Agriculture, the drought, the farm bill, crop insurance, food costs, Proposition 12, the fentanyl crisis, and the Cooper Davis Act are discussed in how Kansas is going to deal with these issues in the upcoming months.

