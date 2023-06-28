Weather alert for dangerous heat today and Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Last night’s storms packed a punch leaving a swath of damage in their wake, but they have moved out, and high heat and humidity are moving in.

A strong ridge of high pressure takes over today and will dominate our weather through Friday. Today and Thursday should reach 100 degrees (or higher), and when you factor in the humidity, it may feel like 105 or hotter. The last time Wichita saw triple digit temps was September 21, 2022.

Because this is the first heat wave of the season, we have issued a weather alert for today and Thursday. Slow down, take frequent breaks in the shade, stay hydrated, and remember your pets and the elderly during hot and humid conditions like today.

A cold front will sweep across Kansas on Friday. Showers and storms are possible to likely late Friday into the night, and behind the front our temperatures will trend back to near normal levels in the upper 80S and lower 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Wind: S/SW 10-20. High: 100.

Tonight: A few clouds. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: SW 15-25; gusty. High: 103.

Fri: Low: 73. High: 99. Mostly sunny; scattered storms into the night.

Sat: Low: 67. High: 89. Mostly cloudy; slight chance of afternoon storms.

Sun: Low: 66. High: 91. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 68. High: 93. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 70. High: 95. Mostly sunny.

