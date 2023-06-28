Weather Alert: Extreme heat Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that extreme heat will continue Thursday with late-day storms possible over western and northern Kansas.

Isolated storms will be possible this evening over portions of western and northern Kansas. Isolated strong wind gusts will be possible, but the overall threat of severe weather will remain low.

It will be a warm start to the day Thursday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Afternoon highs will be hottest over central and eastern Kansas with temperatures from 100 to 105 degrees. Far western Kansas will reach the 90s. Southwest winds will be gusty over central and eastern Kansas.

More storms will be possible Thursday evening and into the early nighttime hours over portions of western Kansas. A few of the storms could be severe with damaging winds the primary threat, but isolated hail will also be possible.

Hot weather will continue on Friday with highs in the 90s. More storms will be possible during the evening and into the night across the state.

Temperatures will fall into the 80s to near 90 over the weekend with a few more storms possible on Saturday. Sunday will remain dry and warm.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 74

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy and very hot. Wind: SW 15-25; gusty. High: 104

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 75

Fri: High: 99 Partly cloudy; slight chance of storms overnight.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; slight chance of afternoon and evening storms.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 93 Low: 68 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 94 Low: 69 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 91 Low: 71 Partly cloudy; chance of afternoon and evening storms.

