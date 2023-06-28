Where’s Shane? The Donut Whole

By Shane Konicki
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The 4th of July is right around the corner, and this morning we’re out at The Donut Whole helping to whip up some patriotic baked goods just in time for Independence Day! You can find more information on The Donut Whole at www.facebook.com/thedonutwhole.

The Donut Whole

1720 E. Douglas Ave

316-262-3700

