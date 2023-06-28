Wichita Fire Department highlights needs to better serve community

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department on Tuesday presented an “Operational Needs Assessment” to Wichita City Council members. The presentation, delivered during a city council workshop, highlights some of what firefighters say they need to better serve the community.

The assessment provided city council members information about some of the challenges fire department faces. Those challenges include geographical responsibility, an increase in calls and the department’s existing capacity being stretched.

Geographically, the Wichita Fire Department says it lacks adequate coverage from the southwest and northwest parts of the city. These gaps don’t mean firefighters can’t get to you. It does mean those areas have an increased response time which falls outside the department’s four-minute goal.

To address the problems, WFD wants to build two new stations to help with coverage. In its outline, the fire department recommends finding land in the southwest and northwest parts of the city and having construction finalized by 2025 or 2026.

Firefighters don’t just respond to fires; they also handle medical calls which make up two-thirds of Wichita Fire calls. Since 2012, WFD has seen an increase of 22% in overall calls and a 16% increase in the last two years.

For that, the department recommends restructuring its medical response with a two-year pilot program. These would be medial-only units, not fire trucks, staffed by EMS during the peak call times of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday. WFD said this would free up larger fire trucks and speed up response times to the medical calls.

As part of the Wichita Fire Department’s five-year vision, the department will also look at ways to improve resource management through data and technology, look at response guidelines by taking advantage of 911′s new dispatch system and making sure the correct number of firetrucks and firefighters are deployed.

You can read WFD’s full assessment below:

