25-year-old Eastern Black Rhinoceros dies at Sedgwick County Zoo

Bibi the rhino.
Bibi the rhino.(Sedgwick County Zoo)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo said Thursday that Bibi, its 25-year-old Eastern Black Rhinoceros, died on Wednesday.

The zoo said Bibi began showing signs of colic, a painful abdominal condition. In spite of around-the-clock care, Bibi did not respond well to treatment and the zoo euthanized her “to alleviate any suffering.” After a necropsy, veterinarians determined Bibi had a severe torsion of her large intestine, a common cause of death for her species.

Bibi’s youngest son, KJ, remains at the zoo. At two years old, he is close to the age when separation would happen naturally. The zoo said keepers will closely monitor his needed.

The zoo said Bibi served as an ambassador for her species and that she introduced important genetic diversity to the population as one of the first animals in the Species Survival Program.

