Big Brothers Big Sisters match share how connection has helped them

Throughout the week, 12 News is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters to share stories from some of the people involved in the organization.

Big Brothers Big Sisters helps change the lives of children through one-on-one mentorship.

We recently talked with Rachel and Sophia to talk about the difference the program has made for both of them. They’re both on their first match and have been matched with for about four months.

“My mom said we would have a whole bunch of fun,” the Little, Sophia, said about starting with Big Brothers Big Sisters. “It meant a lot to me when I knew that Rachel was going to be an actual sister to me. Because I actually call her like a real sister to me.”

Rachel said she was excited to get to know Sophia and felt that they could make an instant connection.

“It’s a very easy process and you don’t have to be qualified or required to do anything but just commit your time wanting to learn more about a child in our community,” Rachel said.

If Bigs go into the match thinking it’s a one-way endeavor, they quickly find out differently. The emotional connection made goes both ways.

“I’ve honestly just been having fun and doing what we love to do,” Rachel said. “That’s been just the most rewarding part because I am not doing work, I am not doing anything but just spending time with her. It’s really helped my life, too.”

Rachel said Big Brothers and Big Sisters has changed her life in ways she couldn’t have imagined.

“I definitely learned a lot more about myself and just more (about) hw our children, our youth in our community ... don’t get to experience,” she said. “How that does shape them to who they are and growing up, and so having additional support is major for them to be successful, that they have someone behind them in their corner rooting for them the whole way.”

