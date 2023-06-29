Craig Porter Jr. ready to prove himself in Cleveland with NBA two-way contract

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The newest member of the Cleveland Cavaliers comes by way of the Shockers. Just minutes after the final pick of the 2023 NBA Draft was called, former Wichita State standout Craig Porter Jr.’s phone lit up with an opportunity.

“Literally like as soon as the draft ended, maybe like two minutes, I got that call and I was like ‘yeah okay,’” Porter said.

As Porter put the cap on his final days in Charles Koch Arena, he didn’t see an NBA future in the cards.

“In all honesty I did not think a lot of this would be happening,” he said. “Even when I connected with my agent, some of his questions were just ‘What are your plans? What do you think you could do?’ Honestly, I thought I would end up overseas.”

After excelling at smaller prospect scouting combines, Porter’s stock started rising as he found himself working out for NBA team after NBA team.

“A lot of teams knew who I was and how I played, but once I got in front of them and went against the other guys, I kind of did really well,” he said. “Really, every workout was honestly the same feedback. They were like ‘You’re a lot better than we thought you were.’”

Now after his three year career with Wichita State, the Terra Haute, Indiana native has his opportunity at a dream.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Porter said. “Honestly, I think it will take me getting on the actual NBA court and playing against some of those guys I used to watch and used to look up to I guess.”

“It’s just, I’m doing everything it takes to get to this position and I’m finally here.”

