Injured, young kangaroo found on I-435 returned to owners

Officers in Edwardsville, Kansas, removed an unusual animal from I-435 last night.
Officers in Edwardsville, Kansas, removed an unusual animal from I-435 last night.(Edwardsville, Kansas, Police Department)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An unusual animal was found injured on I-435 last night — far from its home in the Land Down Under.

Officers from the Edwardsville Police Department, the Bonner Springs Police Department and an Edwardsville Animal Control Officer worked together to save an injured, young kangaroo after it wandered away from its owner last night.

The joey is currently undergoing medical care to determine the extent of its injuries, but was returned to its owners earlier today.

UPDATE: The owner(s) of the young Kangaroo have been located! Last night Edwardsville Officers and ACO Anthony, with...

Posted by Edwardsville Kansas Police Department on Thursday, June 29, 2023

It goes without saying that that finding a kangaroo thousands of miles away from its homeland in Australia and New Zealand is very unusual outside of a zoo or sanctuary.

Nonetheless, we’re hoping the joey bounces back to health soon.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andale defeated Holton 28-0 to win their 4th straight Class 3A State Championship on Nov 26,...
KSHSAA approves changes to state football, other sports
Wichita police arrested 51-year-old Thomas Gatewood on June 27 in connection to the May 8,...
Father charged with 1st-degree murder, child abuse in daughter’s death
Machinists Union strongly recommends members accept new Spirit AeroSystems contract
FILE
Detached trailer causes crash with serious injuries in South-Central Kansas
Wichita police are on the scene of a self-inflicted shooting that followed a hit-and-run and...
WPD: Hit-and-run suspect ‘extremely critical’ after police chase, self-inflicted shooting

Latest News

Image of blue-green algae
Pair of local lakes among those with blue-green algae warnings
Man sentenced in 2015 murder of twin brother, sister-in-law
Suspect 'exteremely critical' after sefl-inflicted shooting in west Wichita
What the Tech? 4th of July travel
What the Tech? 4th of July travel
Results of how the February train derailment in Ohio affected farms, and dying fish in Kansas...
Results of how the February train derailment in Ohio affected farms, and dying fish in Kansas lakes