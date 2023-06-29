‘It’s my wife’s pumpkin muffins’: Officers use homemade treats to rescue dog stuck in canal

A dog was recently rescued from a canal in Arizona when police officers coaxed it with a freshly baked pumpkin muffin. (Source: Glendale Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (Gray News/TMX) – A German shepherd was recently rescued from a canal in Arizona when police officers coaxed it with a freshly baked pumpkin muffin.

According to the Glendale Police Department, officers responded to the call on June 17 after a person reported seeing a dog swimming in the canal with no way to escape.

Body camera video shows Officer Sorenson climbing in the water, but the exhausted dog was “skittish” and would not come to him. One officer asks another if there is any food available to lure the dog.

“Try this, it’s my wife’s pumpkin muffins,” Officer Downey says, opening a bag of homemade treats and handing one to Sorenson.

The muffins “were just the bribery needed for this little pooch,” the police department said.

The video shows Sorenson, now armed with a muffin, luring the dog closer and safely pulling him out of the water by his collar. Once on land, the dog got to enjoy some more muffins for his trouble.

The dog – who was not hurt – was reunited with his owner, who lived down the street, police said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Andale defeated Holton 28-0 to win their 4th straight Class 3A State Championship on Nov 26,...
KSHSAA approves changes to state football, other sports
Wichita police arrested 51-year-old Thomas Gatewood on June 27 in connection to the May 8,...
Father charged with 1st-degree murder, child abuse in daughter’s death
Machinists Union strongly recommends members accept new Spirit AeroSystems contract
FILE
Detached trailer causes crash with serious injuries in South-Central Kansas
Goats clearing overgrowth at Sim Park.
Goats finish work at Sim Park

Latest News

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue Thursday.
Fire breaks out in basement of New York City’s iconic Tiffany store
Eye on Ag CTV Image
Talk with farmers about recent rain fall and a big win for agriculture in Supreme Court ruling
Eye on Agriculture June 4 2023
Talk with farmers about recent rain fall and a big win for agriculture in Supreme Court ruling
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac...
3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M