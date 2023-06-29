Man drowns at Tunnel Mill Dam in Winfield

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - The Winfield Police Department said a man drowned at Tunnell Mill Dam early Thursday morning.

Around 12:26 a.m., officers were dispatched to check on a man in the water at Tunnel Mill Dam. They were told he was possibly experiencing a mental health crisis. Officers found the man in the water yelling for help and acting erratically. They attempted to guide him back to shore, but they said he swam farther away.

Officers contacted Winfield Fire/EMS for assistance and followed the man along the shore to monitor his well-being and position. While waiting for more help to arrive, officers said the man went under the water and did not resurface. They jumped into the water and began searching for the man. Winfield Fire/EMS arrived on the scene and assisted in the search. Rescue crews found the man and removed him from the river. Resuscitation efforts were performed, and the man was transported to William Newton Hospital, where he died.

The man has been identified as 42-year-old Sonesiri Phengsengkham of Winfield, Kansas.

