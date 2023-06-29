Man drowns at Tunnel Mill Dam in Winfield

Drowning generic
Drowning generic(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - The Winfield Police Department said a man drowned at Tunnell Mill Dam early Thursday morning.

Around 12:26 a.m., officers were dispatched to check on a man in the water at Tunnel Mill Dam. They were told he was possibly experiencing a mental health crisis. Officers found the man in the water yelling for help and acting erratically. They attempted to guide him back to shore, but they said he swam farther away.

Officers contacted Winfield Fire/EMS for assistance and followed the man along the shore to monitor his well-being and position. While waiting for more help to arrive, officers said the man went under the water and did not resurface. They jumped into the water and began searching for the man. Winfield Fire/EMS arrived on the scene and assisted in the search. Rescue crews found the man and removed him from the river. Resuscitation efforts were performed, and the man was transported to William Newton Hospital, where he died.

The man has been identified as 42-year-old Sonesiri Phengsengkham of Winfield, Kansas.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Andale defeated Holton 28-0 to win their 4th straight Class 3A State Championship on Nov 26,...
KSHSAA approves changes to state football, other sports
Wichita police arrested 51-year-old Thomas Gatewood on June 27 in connection to the May 8,...
Father charged with 1st-degree murder, child abuse in daughter’s death
Machinists Union strongly recommends members accept new Spirit AeroSystems contract
FILE
Detached trailer causes crash with serious injuries in South-Central Kansas
Goats clearing overgrowth at Sim Park.
Goats finish work at Sim Park

Latest News

Museum of World Treasures 4
Where's Shane? Museum of World Treasures 4
Where's Shane? Museum of World Treasures 3
Where's Shane? Museum of World Treasures 3
Where's Shane? St. Mary's Mediterranean Festival 2
Where’s Shane? Museum of World Treasures
Where's Shane? Museum of World Treasures 1
Where's Shane? Museum of World Treasures 1