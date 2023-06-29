Man sentenced in 2015 murder of twin brother, sister-in-law

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County judge sentenced a Wichita man to life without parole for murdering his twin brother and sister-in-law.

On January 14, 2015, Luis Alvarado-Meraz, 33, shot his brother Manuel, 24, and Manuel’s wife Lucero Rodriquez, 22. Alvarado-Meraz was found guilty of capital murder on October 5, 2018.

“The delay in sentencing was the result of the filing of multiple post-trial motions which required days of evidentiary hearings over the course of several years‚” said the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. “Ultimately, the defendant’s motion for a new trial was denied over four years after he was convicted at trial.”

