Man sentenced in 2015 murder of twin brother, sister-in-law

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County judge sentenced a Wichita man to life without parole for murdering his twin brother and sister-in-law.

On January 14, 2015, Luis Alvarado-Meraz, 33, shot his brother Manuel, 24, and Manuel’s wife Lucero Rodriquez, 22. Alvarado-Meraz was found guilty of capital murder on October 5, 2018.

“The delay in sentencing was the result of the filing of multiple post-trial motions which required days of evidentiary hearings over the course of several years‚” said the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. “Ultimately, the defendant’s motion for a new trial was denied over four years after he was convicted at trial.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Andale defeated Holton 28-0 to win their 4th straight Class 3A State Championship on Nov 26,...
KSHSAA approves changes to state football, other sports
Wichita police arrested 51-year-old Thomas Gatewood on June 27 in connection to the May 8,...
Father charged with 1st-degree murder, child abuse in daughter’s death
Machinists Union strongly recommends members accept new Spirit AeroSystems contract
FILE
Detached trailer causes crash with serious injuries in South-Central Kansas
Wichita police are on the scene of a self-inflicted shooting that followed a hit-and-run and...
WPD: Hit-and-run suspect ‘extremely critical’ after police chase, self-inflicted shooting

Latest News

Hit-and-run suspect, self-inflicted shooting
Hit-and-run suspect, self-inflicted shooting
3rd Spirit Contract Vote
3rd Spirit Contract Vote
What the Tech? is Prime worth it?
What the Tech? Is Prime worth it?
Image of blue-green algae
Pair of local lakes among 4 in Kansas with blue-green algae warnings