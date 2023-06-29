New Kansas law defines gender at birth, reversing transgender birth certificates

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new Kansas law defining an individual’s sex, based on their biological sex at birth, goes into effect Saturday, July 1.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said he believes this means previous gender-marker changes on state records for transgender Kansans would reverse. This comes as new numbers show requests for gender-marker changes jumping ahead of the law going soon going into effect.

New data released Wednesday shows so far this year, an average of 58 people per month changing their gender on birth certificates. That’s a more-than 300% increase from the average going back to July 2019 through 2022. Data shows an average of 27 people per month are changing their driver’s licenses this year, compared to a monthly average of five-and-a-half in the previous time period (July 2019 through 2022).

Senate Bill 180 is the legislation defining an individual’s sex as their biological sex at birth. In a press conference Monday, Kobach clarified that whole no one would have to surrender current documents with gender changes, his office believes state records would need to change.

“SB 180 requires that a driver’s license issued by [the Kansas Department of Revenue] lists the biological sex at birth. SB 180 does not require the licensee surrender the card that lists a different sex,” Kobach explained.

The bill states that any government entity that collects statistics for anti-discrimination laws, public health, crime, economic or other reasons, must identify each person in their data as either female or male at birth.

The bill also makes a distinction between the defined sex in regard to athletics, locker rooms and restrooms.

“You can choose whatever name you want. You can choose to live however you want,” said state Sen. Renee Erickson, of Wichita, one of three Republican lawmakers who joined Kobach during his news conference Monday. “That does not make you a woman.”

The measure’s supporters say the new law will protect women. But some in Kansas believe it will only hurt transgender Kansans.

“It further solidifies what appears to be Kansas’ policy that trans people are no longer welcome in the state of Kansas,” said Equality Kansas South Central Region Chair Jaelynn Abegg.

Abegg said legislation like SB 180 forces trans Kansans to look for at moving to states deemed more accepting.

“This is costing Kansas in population, and these are very smart people, people that are good contributors to the workforce, good working parts of our local economy, of our state economy, people that have things to contribute to society,” Abegg said.

As with similar laws in other states, SB 180 is likely to face court challenges as the new legislation conflicts with a 2019 federal court order directing states to allow transgender people to change their birth certificates.

Equality Kansas has organized 16 protests in several cities across Kansas, including Wichita, a gathering planned for July 1.

