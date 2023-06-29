Pair of local lakes among 4 in Kansas with blue-green algae warnings

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks lists a pair of south central Kansas lakes among four in the state under a warning status for potentially harmful blue-green algae. The warnings are for Harvey County East Lake, east of Newton, Lake Afton, southwest of Goddard, Marion Lake (Reservoir), in Marion County and Wester Lake (Reservoir), in Rooks County.

KDHE offers the following guidance on precautions around lakes under a warning status for blue-green algae:

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

Inhalation of spray or aerosols may be harmful.

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

Water contact should be avoided.

Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

KDHE said toxins from algae blooms floating on the water can be absorbed by ingestion, inhalation of aerosols or skin contact. Symptoms vary by type of exposure, but can include a rash, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, a sore throat and a headache.

“If you, or your dog, come into contact with algae rinse the area with clean, fresh water,” KDHE advises. Suspected harmful algae bloom (HAB)-related health incidents involving people or pets should be reported online here: kdhe.ks.gov/1163.

