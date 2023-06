WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police have asked people to avoid Westdale and Zoo Boulevard due to an “ongoing incident.”

The police department said a public information office is headed to the scene to provide more information.

Please avoid the area of Westdale and Zoo boulevard. There is an ongoing incident involving WPD. PIO is enroute to provide timely information. — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) June 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com