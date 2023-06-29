Response-time gaps prompt push for new Wichita fire stations

To address the problems, WFD wants to build two new stations to help with coverage.
By Alex Jirgens and KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In an emergency, time means everything. The Wichita Fire Department is aiming for four-minute drive times to emergencies but in two areas of town, in particular, the department has gaps it’s hoping to fill over the next two to three years.

Geographically, the Wichita Fire Department says it lacks adequate coverage from the southwest and northwest parts of the city. These gaps don’t mean firefighters can’t get to you. It does mean those areas have an increased response time which falls outside the department’s four-minute goal.

The department on Tuesday shared its “Operational Needs Assessment” to the Wichita City Council. The assessment shows response times in southwest Wichita being some of the most delayed in the city.

You can read WFD’s full assessment below:

To address the problems, WFD wants to build two new stations to help with coverage. In its outline, the fire department recommends finding land in the southwest and northwest parts of the city and having construction finalized by 2025 or 2026.

Representing the city’s fourth district in the southwest part of town, Wichita City Councilmember Jeff Blubaugh is making new-station construction a priority.

“It’s the most densely populated area of my district, there’s probably 20,000 people there,” Blubaugh said of his district. “And having a fire truck north of Kellogg, it adds several minutes on trying to get through that light.”

Blubaugh was one of the first to build in the Southern Ridge addition near Pawnee and Maize Road in 2006. He’s heard from neighbors about the need for a station closer to them, including Brooke Slate who was away from home one day about six months ago when she heard that her house was on fire.

The damage was contained to the kitchen and her mother and children that were home a the time made it out safely. But, Slate said, it took firefighters 15 to 20 minutes to respond as the closest station to the Southern Ridge neighborhood is on the other side of Kellogg, near Maple and Maize.

Slate said she spoke with a firefighter that lives on her block about the need for another station. She said it’s something he’s been adamant about.

