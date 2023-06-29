Spirit union members voting on “best and final” offer until 4 p.m. Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Spirit AeroSystems workers who are members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM/IAMAW) are voting Thursday at Hartman Arena on what union stewards have described as the “last best and final offer.”

The vote lasts until 4 p.m. and follows the overwhelming rejection by union members of the previous offer by Spirit last week, along with a vote to strike. In the last vote, 79 percent of workers voted to reject the contract and 85 percent voted to strike. The strike has been ongoing since last Saturday, with union workers expressing displeasure with the health insurance plan and the fact that there have been no contract changes for 13 years.

The previous offer included a 16 percent pay increase over a four-year contract that would’ve lasted until June 2027. With other factors, that pay increase could’ve added up to 34 percent. The contract also addressed health insurance plans, overtime, retirement benefits and bonuses. Concerns with possible health insurance changes and costs not covered were among the key issues cited by members who voted against the contract offer.

The latest offer from Spirit includes:

Same core healthcare plan. Healthcare for employees will be 100 percent unchanged from the comprehensive coverage they currently have.

No mandatory weekend overtime.

Signing bonus of $3,000 cash.

Increased Pay: Total wage increase of 9.5 percent in year one, a guaranteed increase of 23.5 percent over the life of the contract, and annual bonuses and Cost of Living Allowance on top.

The Local Lodge 839 of the Machinists Union has strongly recommended the ratification of a new agreement for machinists at Spirit to accept the new contract.

“This contract is an industry-leading agreement that should make our members extremely proud,” read a statement released this week by IAM southern territory general vice president Rickey Wallace and chief of staff Craig Martin. “The committee listened to our membership and has done an excellent job addressing our members’ needs. We fully support this proposal and are proud to recommend its acceptance during the membership vote this Thursday, June 29.”

Spirit said the terms of the new four-year proposal were unanimously agreed to by the bargaining committee.

“We listened closely and worked hard in our talks over the last several days to further understand and address the priorities of our IAM-represented employees,” said Tom Gentile, President and CEO of Spirit AeroSystems. “We believe this new offer is fair and competitive and recognizes the contributions of our employees covered under this proposed agreement, enabling our ability to meet the growing needs of our customers and deliver value for our investors.”

