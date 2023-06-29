Still hot with storm chances the next few days

A few storms will return to Kansas tonight through Saturday
Forecast high temperatures Friday.
Forecast high temperatures Friday.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that storm chances will develop across the state over the next couple of days as temperatures gradually get a bit cooler.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening and early tonight across portions of western and northern Kansas. Some of the stronger storms could be marginally severe with strong winds and hail.

It will be a warm start to the day Friday with morning low temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 90s over central and eastern Kansas with 80s over far western Kansas.

More storms will be possible during the late afternoon and evening anywhere in the state. The stronger storms could be marginally severe again with hail and strong wind gusts possible.

Scattered showers and a few storms will continue into Friday night, but the threat of any severe weather will be lower later into the night.

More isolated storms will be possible on Saturday over portions of central and eastern Kansas.

Temperatures will begin to fall this weekend with highs returning to the 80s to near 90 for both Saturday and Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 75

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an evening storm. Wind: SW 10-20. High: 99

Tomorrow Night: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: S/NW 5-15. Low: 71

Sat: High: 89 Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon and evening storms.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 67 Sunny.

Mon: High: 93 Low: 69 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 94 Low: 69 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 71 Partly cloudy; scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Thu: High: 83 Low: 68 Chance of showers and storms.

