Talk with farmers about recent rain fall and a big win for agriculture in Supreme Court ruling

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On today’s Eye on Agriculture we talk with farmers about the recent rain fall and how it has affected their crops. We also talk about a big win for agriculture with a recent Supreme Court ruling and two Michigan farmers make a Mammoth discovery.

