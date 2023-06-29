Triple digits temps return today

Triple digit temperatures return today.
Triple digit temperatures return today.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is a warm start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the 70s. Later today, like Wednesday, expect highs between 100-105 degrees, and when you factor in the humidity it will feel a degree or two hotter.

Because this is the first heat wave of the season, we have issued a weather alert for today. Slow down, take frequent breaks in the shade, stay hydrated, and remember your pets and the elderly during hot and humid conditions like today.

Prepare for another unusually hot afternoon on Friday as temperatures approach the century mark in the Wichita metro area. However, areas farther north and west will be noticeably cooler as a cold front begins moving across Kansas.

Showers and storms are possible to likely Friday evening into the night. While widespread severe weather is not expected, some storms may be on the strong side, especially along and north of I-70. Behind the front our temperatures will trend back to near normal levels in the upper 80S and lower 90s this weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: SW 15-25; gusty. High: 104.

Tonight: A few clouds. Wind: SW 10-20. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; scattered storms into the night. Wind: SW 10-20. High: 100.

Sat: Low: 69. High: 90. Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms.

Sun: Low: 66. High: 91. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 68. High: 93. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 69. High: 94. Mostly sunny.

Wed: 70. High: 95. Partly cloudy; chance of afternoon storms.

