Union members say ‘yes’: Machinists strike ending in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Spirit AeroSystems workers who are members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM/IAMAW) voted to accept the latest contract offer from Spirit. The vote marks an end to a strike that began Saturday, June 24, following a vote to decline a previous offer Spirit.

Last week, union members overwhelmingly rejected Spirit’s previous offer. Changes on the accepted contract addressed concerns with possible health insurance changes and costs not covered.

The latest offer accepted Thursday includes:

Same core healthcare plan. Healthcare for employees will be 100 percent unchanged from the comprehensive coverage they currently have.

No mandatory weekend overtime.

Signing bonus of $3,000 cash.

Increased Pay: Total wage increase of 9.5 percent in year one, a guaranteed increase of 23.5 percent over the life of the contract, and annual bonuses and Cost of Living Allowance on top.

The union confirmed members accepting the contract offer with 63% approval.

With the contract agreement reached, a union representative said the plan calls for machinists at Spirit to return to work Wednesday, July 5.

The union, local IAM Local 839 and Spirit AeroSystems each issued news releases following the vote.

Machinists Union:

Approximately 6,000 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Local 839 (District 70) at Spirit AeroSystems voted today to ratify an improved four-year contract with the aerospace company. IAM members will return to work on Wednesday, July 5.

The newly ratified contract includes significant improvements over the previously rejected contract in wages, prescription drug coverage, and overtime rules. IAM members at Spirit AeroSystems have been on strike since Saturday, June 24.

Following the initial contract rejection on Wednesday, June 21, the Local 839 negotiating committee and the company returned to the table to continue talks. Both sides agreed to involve a federal mediator from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) to move the negotiation process forward. On Tuesday, June 27, the IAM negotiating committee and the company announced they had reached a second tentative agreement to present to the membership.

“We knew these negotiations were not going to be your typical set of talks,” said IAM Local 839 Chief Negotiator Jason Baze. “Our membership clearly said the original offer was unacceptable by rejecting it soundly. The committee returned to the table to address their concerns.”

IAM members at Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita manufacture major aerostructures for companies such as Boeing and Airbus, as well as defense and business jets.

“At the end of the day, IAM members democratically decide what is acceptable to them during contract negotiations – and we always support their decision,” said IAM Southern Territory General Vice President Rickey Wallace. “These critical improvements demonstrate the power of collective bargaining. I am very proud of our Local 839 negotiating committee and membership.”

The IAM Local 839 negotiating committee unanimously recommended the proposal. Contract negotiations have been ongoing since May 1, 2023.

“It’s never an easy decision to make when voting to go out on strike, but our membership felt that excluding vital medication in their core insurance plan was unacceptable,” said IAM Southern Territory Chief of Staff Craig Martin. “I am proud of the negotiating committee and the membership for standing strong together.”

These negotiations continue a string of critical aerospace negotiations for the IAM, including at Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Pratt and Whitney.

“The contract negotiating committee worked hard to bring an acceptable offer to the membership of Local 839,” said IAM Southern Territory Grand Lodge Representative William (Benji) Sullivan. “Through the collective bargaining process, the membership saw the second tentative agreement as more acceptable in addressing their concerns. Great job all around.”

The four-year agreement takes effect on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Spirit AeroSystems:

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc., a subsidiary of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] (“Spirit AeroSystems”), welcomes today’s ratification of a new fouryear contract with members of Local Lodge 839 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM).

The company announced it will begin restoring operations at its Wichita plant tomorrow, Friday, June 30, and begin to fully resume production on Wednesday, July 5.

“We listened closely to our employees and brought forward a fair-and-competitive offer,” said Tom Gentile, President and CEO of Spirit AeroSystems. “With its approval by our IAMrepresented employees, we look forward to getting back to the important work of delivering quality products to our customers.”

Spirit will closely coordinate with its suppliers and customers as it restarts production, and the company remains focused on safety and quality standards as it ramps up production.

Spirit AeroSystems workers who are members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM/IAMAW) are voting Thursday at Hartman Arena on what union stewards have described as the “last best and final offer.”

The vote lasts until 4 p.m. and follows the overwhelming rejection by union members of the previous offer by Spirit last week, along with a vote to strike. In the last vote, 79 percent of workers voted to reject the contract and 85 percent voted to strike. The strike has been ongoing since last Saturday, with union workers expressing displeasure with the health insurance plan and the fact that there have been no contract changes for 13 years.

The previous offer included a 16 percent pay increase over a four-year contract that would’ve lasted until June 2027. With other factors, that pay increase could’ve added up to 34 percent. The contract also addressed health insurance plans, overtime, retirement benefits and bonuses. Concerns with possible health insurance changes and costs not covered were among the key issues cited by members who voted against the contract offer.

The latest offer from Spirit includes:

Same core healthcare plan. Healthcare for employees will be 100 percent unchanged from the comprehensive coverage they currently have.

No mandatory weekend overtime.

Signing bonus of $3,000 cash.

Increased Pay: Total wage increase of 9.5 percent in year one, a guaranteed increase of 23.5 percent over the life of the contract, and annual bonuses and Cost of Living Allowance on top.

The Local Lodge 839 of the Machinists Union has strongly recommended the ratification of a new agreement for machinists at Spirit to accept the new contract.

“This contract is an industry-leading agreement that should make our members extremely proud,” read a statement released this week by IAM southern territory general vice president Rickey Wallace and chief of staff Craig Martin. “The committee listened to our membership and has done an excellent job addressing our members’ needs. We fully support this proposal and are proud to recommend its acceptance during the membership vote this Thursday, June 29.”

Spirit said the terms of the new four-year proposal were unanimously agreed to by the bargaining committee.

“We listened closely and worked hard in our talks over the last several days to further understand and address the priorities of our IAM-represented employees,” said Tom Gentile, President and CEO of Spirit AeroSystems. “We believe this new offer is fair and competitive and recognizes the contributions of our employees covered under this proposed agreement, enabling our ability to meet the growing needs of our customers and deliver value for our investors.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com