Where’s Shane? Museum of World Treasures

By Shane Konicki
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Before we know it, the fireworks will be exploding in the sky, grills will be fired up, and everyone will be busy celebrating Independence Day! This morning we’re out at the Museum of World Treasures getting a look at some cool pieces of American history as we gear up to celebrate the 4th of July! You can find more info on everything going on at the museum at worldtreasures.org.

Museum of World Treasures

835 E. 1st Street N.

316-263-1311

