Wichita man charged with stealing from the U.S. Government

(KOSA)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grand jury in Wichita indicted a Wichita man on two counts of theft of government money or property and one count of engaging in illegal monetary transactions.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Jack Crowder is accused of stealing $17,688 from the U.S. Department of Labor on Sept. 7, 2022 and $5,412 from the same department the following day.

Crowder made his initial court appearance on Wednesday in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Gwynne E. Birzer in U.S. District Court.

The IRS - Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

