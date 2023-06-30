Hays community sets up lemonade stands to support local park expansion

Families in Hays set up lemonade stands to help a local park expansion, including more amenities for children with special needs.
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Families in Hays set up lemonade stands in an annual fundraising effort. This year, the fundraiser began Thursday and continues through Friday. Proceeds from the stands popped up throughout the community will benefit a local park expansion, allowing the play space to become more inclusive.

Plans for the Accessible Recreation Complex, or “ARC,” call for more amenities for children to use, including more opportunities for children with special needs.

ARC Executive Director Kathy McAdoo said the park is more than just a playground.

“We wanted to create a place where kids with special needs could play easily, and that’s what drove us,” she said.

Expansion plans include new picnic areas, playground equipment and an area for cornhole boards.

“We’re hoping to host some Special Olympics cornhole tournaments there,” McAdoo said.

She said the lemonade stand challenge helps the community continue to make the ARC a place for everyone.

