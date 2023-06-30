Homecoming celebration planned for girl severely injured in Memorial Day weekend boat crash on Winfield Lake

Rielynn Martin's recovery continues at home following a May 25 boat crash in which she suffered...
Rielynn Martin's recovery continues at home following a May 25 boat crash in which she suffered a traumatic head injury.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A little more than a month after suffering a traumatic head injury in a boat crash on Winfield Lake, 10-year-old Rielynn Martin is ready to come home. For a little more than two weeks, she’s furthered her recovery at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha, Neb., making the move from Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. As Martin prepares to continue her recovery at home in Haysville, plans are in the works for a homecoming parade.

A family member said the family and the City of Haysville are organizing a ‘welcome home’ parade Saturday evening. Plans call for the parade to start at about 5:45 p.m. with participants meeting at Grand Avenue and Broadway, in Haysville. Rielynn’s Aunt Heather said she hopes to see the road lined up with well wishers stretching west from Grand Avenue and Broadway, more than a mile to Grand and Sunset Avenue.

You can follow Martin’s road to recovery on the Facebook page, “Rally for Rielynn.”

“Many trials have been fought, hills have been climbed and miracles have been granted. And she’s not even done with showing everyone what she’s capable of,” a recent post on the Facebook page reads.

There is a GoFundMe established to help support the family with expenses in Martin’s recovery. If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Related Content

Representatives with the Winfield Police Department visited 10-year-old Rieylnn Martin in the...
Girl severely injured in boat crash out of ICU, spending time with visitors
Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter...
“She’s awake!”: Kan. family shares encouraging update on girl severely injured in boat crash
Ally Drake and Reilynn Martin
11-year-old recounts saving friend’s sister after boat crash at Winfield Lake

Most Read

Wichita police are on the scene of a self-inflicted shooting that followed a hit-and-run and...
WPD: Hit-and-run suspect ‘extremely critical’ after police chase, self-inflicted shooting
Union members say ‘yes’: Machinists strike ending in Wichita
EMS took one person to a local hospital in extremely critical condition after a shooting in the...
30-year-old man killed in shooting west of Riverside
Image of blue-green algae
Pair of local lakes among 4 in Kansas with blue-green algae warnings
Drowning generic
Man drowns at Tunnel Mill Dam in Winfield

Latest News

Alligator sneaks into couple's home through doggy door
Alligator sneaks into couple's home through doggy door
police lights
Police identify woman found fatally wounded in NW Wichita homicide investigation
Sedgwick County activates Fourth of July non-emergency line
Supreme Court rules against affirmative action
Supreme Court rejects Biden plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loans