Homecoming celebration planned for girl severely injured in Memorial Day weekend boat crash on Winfield Lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A little more than a month after suffering a traumatic head injury in a boat crash on Winfield Lake, 10-year-old Rielynn Martin is ready to come home. For a little more than two weeks, she’s furthered her recovery at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha, Neb., making the move from Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. As Martin prepares to continue her recovery at home in Haysville, plans are in the works for a homecoming parade.

A family member said the family and the City of Haysville are organizing a ‘welcome home’ parade Saturday evening. Plans call for the parade to start at about 5:45 p.m. with participants meeting at Grand Avenue and Broadway, in Haysville. Rielynn’s Aunt Heather said she hopes to see the road lined up with well wishers stretching west from Grand Avenue and Broadway, more than a mile to Grand and Sunset Avenue.

You can follow Martin’s road to recovery on the Facebook page, “Rally for Rielynn.”

“Many trials have been fought, hills have been climbed and miracles have been granted. And she’s not even done with showing everyone what she’s capable of,” a recent post on the Facebook page reads.

There is a GoFundMe established to help support the family with expenses in Martin’s recovery. If you would like to donate, click here.

