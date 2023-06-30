Affidavit: Hospital rape suspect claimed to be ‘nursing student,’ admitted having ‘fantasies’ about patients

Miguel Rodela is charged with four counts of rape and two counts of battery in connection to...
Miguel Rodela is charged with four counts of rape and two counts of battery in connection to the rape of three patients at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.(KWCH)
By Matt Heilman and KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new court document reveals details about reported sexual assaults of three patients earlier this month at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital. Miguel Rodela faces charges including four counts of rape and two counts of battery.

An arrest affidavit detailing probable cause for charges against Rodela said he was seen on camera entering the hospital after midnight on June 15. Police said Rodela told investigators that he entered the hospital by following an employee through a door.

The affidavit said Rodela went to different floors and multiple rooms inside the hospital, admitting to contacting at least three women who were patients and possibly a fourth. Rodela admitted to police that he “knew what he was doing was wrong and illegal.” Rodela is accused of assaulting three patients: a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s and an incapacitated woman in her 40s.

Police reported that Rodela did come in contact with hospital employees. In one incident, police said a nurse saw him manipulating a patient’s catheter. The affidavit said Rodela told the nurse he was “a nursing student.” In the second incident described in the court document, Rodela told an employee he was a nurse tech. Eventually, police say, a security guard confronted Rodela in a patient’s room.

According to the affidavit, the guard saw Rodela on top of a patient, lifting up her shirt. Prior to that incident, another patient reported waking up to Rodela kissing her. The patient whose catheter Rodela reportedly manipulated told security about a man who “violated her,” the affidavit said. A nurse provided the security officer with a description that matched Rodela’s.

In an interview following his arrest, Rodela said he was drinking before the incidents and “had been having sexual fantasies about hospital patients.”

“He admitted to contacting three female patients and possibly a fourth patient and rubbing and kissing on them until they woke up,” the affidavit said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

