KBI seizes 1,350 marijuana plants in Bourbon County

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOURBON COUNTY (KWCH) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), Allen County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bourbon County Public Works, investigated an extensive outdoor marijuana grow operation in Bourbon County, Kansas.

On Tuesday, June 27, the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office received information related to a possible illegal marijuana grow operation located near the intersection of 35th St. and Highway 65, near Bronson, Kansas.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, law enforcement authorities secured the grow site. A person ran from the area and has not been located. A total of 1,350 marijuana plants were seized along with camping gear, firearms, a vehicle, and growing paraphernalia (such as watering devices, garden sprayers, gardening tools, herbicides, pesticides, and fertilizer).

The marijuana being grown at this site would have produced approximately 1,350 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated street value of around $1.7 million.

Anyone with information about this suspected grow operation is encouraged to contact the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-223-1440 or the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME.

