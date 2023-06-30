Newman University among colleges rethinking admissions program following SCOTUS ruling

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday morning, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Affirmative Action, ruling against admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, declaring that race can no longer be a factor in college admissions. Following the high-court ruling, colleges across the U.S. will have to reshape their admissions programs and find new ways to create diverse student bodies. The lone exception to the ruling was military academies.

The Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education.

To gain insight into how the SCOTUS decision could impact institutions in Kansas, 12 News spoke with the president of Newman University, in Wichita.

“You know, the whole point of being able to use race is to be inclusive and provide those opportunities for everybody,” Newman University President Dr. Kathleen Jagger said.

Dr. Jagger said the ruling could make it more difficult on universities looking to promote diversity.

“Not allowing race to be pat of the admissions process, I would say, limits our ability to identify ways to diversify our campus,” she said. “That includes race.”

However, Dr. Jagger thinks universities still will be able to service underrepresented groups without using race.

“You know, underrepresented populations are not just racial, right?” she said. “They’re socioeconomic, geographic. There’s all different ways of looking at underrepresented populations.”

Newman University student Alondra Balle said she benefits from a diverse student body at her school.

“No matter what workforce you go into, you’re gonna have diverse people and populations everywhere. So it really sets you up for success,” she said.

She said she thinks universities can continue to promote diversity through student organizations.

“I think a great way is by having those clubs and organizations. So, even though you don’t get asked those questions right as you go to the university, you can once you’re an actual student at the university; you see that there’s all these diverse clubs.”

New admissions policies for colleges in Kansas haven’t yet been released.

