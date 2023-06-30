Police identify woman found fatally wounded in NW Wichita homicide investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department identified a woman found dead early Sunday morning, June 25, from an apparent gunshot wound at a northwest Wichita home as 44-year-old Nicole Dempsey.

Police said a 47-year-old man became unresponsive after police took him into custody at the scene in the 2700 block of North Parkridge. The man also died at the scene, police said, but indicated further information surrounding the second death would have to come from the KBI.

12 News reached out to the state agency for further details including the man’s identity and whether investigators have concluded how he died.

