Police identify woman killed, suspect who died after arrest in NW Wichita

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation identified a woman found dead early Sunday morning, June 25, from an apparent gunshot wound at a northwest Wichita home and the man suspected of killing her who died soon after police arrested him.

Wichita police identified the woman as 44-year-old Nicole Dempsey. The KBI identified 47-year-old Thomas Dempsey as “the murder suspect (who) was taken into police custody” and died at the scene.

Wichita police confirmed the man identified by the KBI as Thomas Dempsey died soon after his arrest, but directed further questions concerning his death to the agency.

The KBI said Thomas Dempsey lived at the home on North Parkridge at which police found Nicole Dempsey.

“An autopsy was conducted on (Thomas) Dempsey but a preliminary cause and manner of death wasn’t determined at the time of autopsy. The final autopsy report, which will include additional testing such as toxicology results, typically takes approximately 8-14 weeks to complete,” the KBI explained.

