Scattered storms tonight, not as hot this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that showers and storms will move through the state tonight with some severe weather possible, then the focus will shift to slightly cooler weather for the weekend.

Scattered showers and storms will continue across Kansas this evening and into the night. The strongest storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts and isolated hail.

A few more isolated storms will be possible on Saturday during the afternoon and evening mainly over central and eastern Kansas. The threat of severe weather will remain low.

It will be a mild start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the 60s. Afternoon highs will not be as hot with temperatures mostly in the 80s.

Sunday will be dry, sunny and warm with highs near 90.

It will be a bit hotter early next week with highs in the 90s Monday through Wednesday.

Our next cold front will arrive on Wednesday, bringing a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front, highs will return to the 80s for a few days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: S/NW 5-15. Low: 69

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an evening storm. Not as hot. Wind: W/NW 10-15. High: 88

Tomorrow Night: A slight chance of an evening storm, otherwise becoming clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 66

Sun: High: 90 Sunny.

Mon: High: 93 Low: 69 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 95 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 72 Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Thu: High: 80 Low: 67 Slight chance of morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

