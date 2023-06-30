Sedgwick County activates Fourth of July non-emergency line

(KWCH)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Starting Friday, June 30, and continuing through Wednesday, July 5, anyone with complaints about discourteous celebrators should call a non-emergency line activated in Sedgwick County.

From 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. over the five-day stretch through the middle of next week, anyone with complaints or concerns about parties, excess noise and fireworks should call 316-290-1011.

“This line was created to ensure that emergency calls can get through without any disruption,” Sedgwick County explained.

Recently, the county issued an urgent reminder about when it’s appropriate to call 911 after many of the calls that flooded Sedgwick County’s 911 center during a recent storm weren’t emergencies. These calls included general questions about the storm and why sirens weren’t going off.

“When you’re calling in and a dispatcher is taking your call, that’s preventing them from taking another call,” Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Director Elora Forshee explained.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita police are on the scene of a self-inflicted shooting that followed a hit-and-run and...
WPD: Hit-and-run suspect ‘extremely critical’ after police chase, self-inflicted shooting
Union members say ‘yes’: Machinists strike ending in Wichita
EMS took one person to a local hospital in extremely critical condition after a shooting in the...
30-year-old man killed in shooting west of Riverside
Drowning generic
Man drowns at Tunnel Mill Dam in Winfield
Image of blue-green algae
Pair of local lakes among 4 in Kansas with blue-green algae warnings

Latest News

Supreme Court rules against affirmative action
Supreme Court rejects Biden plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loans
Newton Medical Center.
NMC Health, Newton launch joint effort toward hospital safety
Gas prices for the Fourth of July weekend this year are more than $1 lower than they were a...
Gas prices more than $1 lower than last year on Fourth of July weekend
Wichita nurse goes above and beyond to return woman’s cherished blanket