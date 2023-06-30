Sedgwick County activates Fourth of July non-emergency line

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Starting Friday, June 30, and continuing through Wednesday, July 5, anyone with complaints about discourteous celebrators should call a non-emergency line activated in Sedgwick County.

From 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. over the five-day stretch through the middle of next week, anyone with complaints or concerns about parties, excess noise and fireworks should call 316-290-1011.

“This line was created to ensure that emergency calls can get through without any disruption,” Sedgwick County explained.

Recently, the county issued an urgent reminder about when it’s appropriate to call 911 after many of the calls that flooded Sedgwick County’s 911 center during a recent storm weren’t emergencies. These calls included general questions about the storm and why sirens weren’t going off.

“When you’re calling in and a dispatcher is taking your call, that’s preventing them from taking another call,” Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Director Elora Forshee explained.

