Some strong storms across the state tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita area climbed into the triple digits Wednesday and Thursday, and today could be the hat trick. Expect morning temperatures in the 70s to get close to 100 degrees this afternoon under partly cloudy conditions.

Areas farther north and west will be noticeably cooler as a cold front begins moving across Kansas. Highs will range from upper the 70s in northwest Kansas to the middle 90s in Salina.

Showers and storms are likely this evening into the night. While widespread severe weather is not expected, some storms may be on the strong side, especially along and north of I-70. The best chance of rain and thunder in the Wichita area will wait until after 7 pm.

Isolated showers and storms on Saturday afternoon will give way dry, and less humid weather conditions on Sunday. Expect the dry weather to hang around through the holiday, and we will also see a warming trend with highs in the middle 90s on Tuesday July 4th.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy and continued hot. Wind: SW 10-20. High: 100.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; scattered showers/storms. Wind: SW/NE 5-15. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 88.

Sun: Low: 66. High: 90. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 68. High: 93. Partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 69. High: 94. Mostly sunny.

Wed: 70. High: 95. Partly cloudy; chance of evening storms.

Thu: Low: 68. High: 85. Showers early; clearing and cooler.

