Supreme Court rejects Biden plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loans

Supreme Court rules against affirmative action
Supreme Court rules against affirmative action(KXII)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) - A sharply divided Supreme Court ruled Friday that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loans for millions of Americans.

The 6-3 decision, with conservative justices in the majority, effectively killed the $400 billion plan, announced by President Joe Biden last year, and left borrowers on the hook for repayments that are expected to resume by late summer.

The court held that the administration needs Congress’ endorsement before undertaking so costly a program. The majority rejected arguments that a bipartisan 2003 law dealing with student loans provided the authority Biden claimed.

