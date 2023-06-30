Vintage car rally ‘Great Race’ rolls through Kansas

Great Bend was just one of the Kansas stops for the Great Race vintage car rally.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Great Race made several stops across Kansas this month. The classic car rally rolled into Wichita on June 29 bringing 120 of its finest automobiles to Riverfront Stadium. On Friday, June 30, 12 News caught up with the group in Great Bend.

The 9-day, 2,300-mile adventure will travel to 19 cities in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, and Colorado. The 2023 Hemmings Motor News Great Race wraps up on July 2 in Colorado Springs.

Some of the automobiles on display date back as far as 1916. Great Race Director Jeff Stumb said it’s about getting the vintage vehicles out of museums and garages and back on American roads to rally.

“They (the public) get to see them, experience them, they’ll let the little kids climb in and pretend like they’re driving, it’s just a lot of fun,” said Stumb.

Teams and cars from Japan, England, Australia, Germany, Canada, and every corner of the United States travel with the Great Race. Racers said there’s one thing that drives them.

”People need to see these cars. Old cars need to be driven, and we just have a car passion,” said Chris Brungardt who races a 105-year-old fire truck.

The Great Race is not a speed race, but a time/speed/distance rally. The vehicles are given precise instructions each day that detail every move down to the second. They are scored at secret checkpoints along the way and penalized one second for each second either early or late. The lowest score wins.

