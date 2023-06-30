Wichita nurse goes above and beyond to return woman’s cherished blanket

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After losing a loved one, items that perhaps didn’t stand out before can become cherished items, serving as reminders of the life that was lost. When a Kansas woman’s mother died this month, she thought such an item was gone forever. That is until a Wesley Medical Center nurse went above and beyond to get it back.

In late May in the southwestern Kansas town of Ulysses, Connie Ballesteros’ mother, Vicenta, became ill. Her prognosis wasn’t encouraging as the situation reached a point to where she was transported by ambulance a few hours away from home to Wesley Medical Center, in Wichita.

“All the siblings knew that it was going to be hard for her to come out of it ‘cause it was a big thing, and we thought, ‘Oh, if she makes it, it’ll be a miracle,’” Ballesteros said.

To keep her mother comfortable, Ballesteros draped a blanket over her.

“[The blanket] was on there for days after days,” she said.

Before Vicenta died, that blanket became something special.

“When we were told that she might not make it from what she was sick from, I just thought, ‘I’m gonna keep that blanket forever. I’m gonna put it on my bed and cover myself with it when I get cold, just treasure it forever,’” Ballesteros said.

After a linen change at the hospital, the blanket was gone.

“I was kind of a little bit upset ‘cause I thought, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe they lost the blanket,’ and I didn’t know that the linen didn’t get done here at Wesley,” Ballesteros explained.

When the blanket left the hospital, Ballesteros thought the treasured reminder of time she had comforting her mom was gone forever. But sitting back and accepting the blanket’s permanent departure from Ballesteros and her family wasn’t an option for Wesley nurse Kelsea Naegele.

“I promised her I would do whatever I could to replace it,” Naegele said.

But she knew a replacement wasn’t good enough, so she got to work. She started by calling the laundry service provider for help.

“They receive over 60,000 pounds of laundry every single day, and on a daily basis, we’re shipping out thousands of pounds of laundry from Wesley,” Naegele said. “So, it was going to be near impossible to find [the blanket].”

“Near” was the operative word.

Akin to finding a needle in a 60,000-pound haystack, what many may categorize as a miracle, happened.

Three words from Naegele lifted Ballesteros’ spirits: ‘We found it.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com