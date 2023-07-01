1 seriously injured after vehicle hits tree in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was seriously injured Saturday morning in a crash in south Wichita, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said.

The crash happened near 2900 S. Oliver Ave. around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, and involved a driver running their vehicle into a tree. The driver was pinned inside their vehicle following the crash, the dispatch supervisor said.

We’ll update this story as additional details become available.

