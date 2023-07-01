1 seriously injured after vehicle hits tree in south Wichita

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was seriously injured Saturday morning in a crash in south Wichita, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said.

The crash happened near 2900 S. Oliver Ave. around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, and involved a driver running their vehicle into a tree. The driver was pinned inside their vehicle following the crash, the dispatch supervisor said.

We’ll update this story as additional details become available.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

police lights
Police identify woman killed, suspect who died after arrest in NW Wichita
Miguel Rodela is charged with four counts of rape and two counts of battery in connection to...
Affidavit: Hospital rape suspect claimed to be ‘nursing student,’ admitted having ‘fantasies’ about patients
Union members say ‘yes’: Machinists strike ending in Wichita
A woman in her 20s was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Sunday in Derby.
UPDATE: Derby woman stable after accidental shooting
A sign reading "cancel student debt" is seen outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023,...
How the Supreme Court student loan decision affects you

Latest News

Isolated storms possible later today
Storms possible later today for eastern Kansas
Boating for July 4th
Blue algae warnings impact Kansas lakes over July 4th weekend
A traveling baseball team that raises money for veterans had their trailer, with all of their...
Merchandise stolen from traveling baseball team raising money for veterans
student loan debt
Federal student loan payments resume in October, thousands of Kansans impacted