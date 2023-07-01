1-year-old in critical condition after being ejected from vehicle during crash

By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Friday evening crash in KCMO left a 1-year-old in critical condition and three other minors with injuries.

According to the police, it happened in the area of E. 70th Street and Walrond Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

The police said their investigation has found that a red GMC Yukon was going east on 70th as a white Ford Transit van was going north on Walrond.

The GMC didn’t stop at the intersection’s stop sign, entered the intersection, and was hit by the Ford.

The GMC rolled over and an unrestrained 1-year-old was ejected from the SUV. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

Three other individuals under the age of 18 who were in the GMC had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. They are all in stable condition.

The drivers of both vehicles were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

